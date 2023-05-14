Anyone who occasionally drives through Germany has probably seen it: orange arrows at motorway exits. But they are not everywhere. Meaning is less mysterious than thought.

The orange arrow is a so-called redirect arrow. The traffic sign shows a route advice in case the highway you are driving on is too busy, closed or in a traffic jam.

So if you want to get to your destination without annoying and time-consuming traffic jams, follow the orange arrow on the highway with confidence. The end of the detour is indicated by a crossed out orange arrow. It is of course not obligatory to follow the arrows.

Blurred road signs

The detour arrow is mainly found in urban areas with a large motorway network. In areas with few roads, arrows are of little use, as there are often few alternatives. Today, the function of the panels is less useful, because almost everyone has navigation on board.

Germany has more road symbols which are not immediately clear to the Dutch. A traffic sign with a circle and a black dot turns out to be incomprehensible even to many Germans. And this while there are one or more in almost every city. A survey by ADAC, Germany’s largest automobile club, of 1,000 motorists showed that this road sign was the least recognized.

City center

Only one in four people knew what this sign – introduced in 2007 – means. Many people saw it as a roundabout sign or a reference to a sports stadium. However, the answer is very simple: the road sign with the black dot in the black circle indicates the center of the cities.

This road sign, which indicates the center of a city, is not even recognized by most Germans themselves © dpa

