This is what Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ wedding looked like

From dating app to extravagant wedding in Cabo, Mexico. Gymnast and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and American footballer Jonathan Owens got married in front of 144 guests. Look at their glamorous wedding.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone and Jonathan first met on the Raya dating app in 2020. The gold medalist took the first step and messaged her. Their relationship took a serious turn when Simone’s sister invited Jonathan to their family home in Texas. He finally proposed to her two years later on Valentine’s Day, during the golden hour at Brenner’s Steakhouse on the Bayou in Houston.

The two officially declared last month I do during civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston as they prepared for their wedding in Cabo on May 6. “We first had to get married ‘legally’ in the United States, because our wedding was a destination wedding,” says Simone.

“The process of planning the biggest party in Cabo was so fun at first, but then it started to get stressful,” adds the gymnast. “So I definitely recommend a wedding planner. Carena Trampe from Amy Abbott Events kept me calm.

Wedding dress by Galia Lahav

As for her wedding wardrobe, the bride chose a Galia Lahav dress in a different silhouette than she had originally imagined. (Vogue USA was also there to immortalize her latest dress in the studio in New York.) “I listened to my intuition and looked at what appealed to me the most,” says Simone. “It ended up being a dress that I initially disliked.”

Simone wasn’t sure about the ballgown skirt at first due to its small waist, but paired it with a corset bodice and high slit, it turned out surprisingly well, she explains . “I was a little nervous about a prom dress because I’m so petite, but it worked perfectly. The leg slit, in my mind, added length. I felt what a bride should feel: luxurious, beautiful and a little on top of the world.”