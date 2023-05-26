Soon you will be able to add a new pit stop to your shopping spree by Rotterdam. An American Eagle and Aerie store will open this Friday on the corner of Lijnbaan and Korte Lijnbaan. A first, as it is the first flagship store of the two brands in Europe.

Loading ad…

With stores in 28 countries, including no less than 987 in the United States, American Eagle is now also trying to conquer Europe. A first branch has just opened at Westfield Mall in the Netherlands, now Rotterdam joins the list with a two-storey flagship store.

jeans and underwear

American Eagle is a popular American brand that has been around since 1977. Gina Glaser, District Manager: “We are the top-selling jeans brand in the United States after Walmart. American Eagle is primarily focused on the denim lifestyle and is known for its fit and materials. We also go far in our sizes; you will find here from XXS to XXL.”

On the ground floor, men and women can shop for jeans, clothes, shoes and accessories. The stairs lead you to Aerie: a brand of lingerie, bikini, sport and lounge. Gina: “Aerie is a sort of counterpart to Victoria’s Secret and is very busy with body awareness. In particular the Athletic wear is popular, like our signature V-shaped leggings. But also comfortable soft bras, bralettes and loungewear.

Read more under the Instagram post >

Shop seven days a week

You will find American Eagle and Aerie on the corner of the Lijnbaan (Korte Lijnbaan 53), opposite Pull & Bear. The store is open seven days a week. On Monday you can try on jeans between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to late-night shopping, the store will remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday and you can shop until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.