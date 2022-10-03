In the Netherlands it’s gradually getting colder again, which means the fireplace can be turned back on – to save on energy bills – and a warm blanket is placed over the legs in bed. A movie or series is definitely a part of this. To help you with exams, Gids.tv lists the most important publications.

See a complete overview of movies and series you can stream October 2022.

Viewing tips from Gids.tv

Agent Hamilton, S2 (October 8)

NPO Plus

Agent Carl Hamilton travels to America to train with the Navy SEALs, a special unit of the US Navy. Now he returns to the Swedish capital Stockholm as a double agent. Here’s a look at where you can go from October 8 Agent Hamilton Let’s stream.

Rules of the Game (October 28)

NPO Plus

Sam Thompson is a tough manager at Fly, a family business in the North West of England. When Sam arrives at work one day and finds a dead body in the office reception, she must reckon with not only the dark affairs of the present, but also the murderous secrets of the past. Newly hired HR director Maya Benshaw soon makes some shocking discoveries. See where you can go from October 28 here Rules of the game Let’s stream.

More about NPO Plus