These famous heads are missing from the coronation of Charles

A well-known politician who does not come to London is Joe Biden, the President of the United States. His wife Jill will replace him. The exact reason is uncertain, but it is in any case not exceptional: American presidents have often failed to attend the coronation of the British royal family.

Then there are a whole bunch of artists who refused to perform at the coronation concert in honor of Charles, which takes place on Sunday evening. Adele, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Elton John and Robbie Williams, among others, have been thanked for the opportunity to perform.