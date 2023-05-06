These famous heads are missing from the coronation of Charles
The most high-profile name not making it to London to attend Charles’ coronation is, of course, Meghan. Prince Harry, the youngest son of Charles, is crossing the United States, but Meghan will stay at home with the children. The official reason is that their son Archie’s birthday is the day Charles is crowned. In the meantime, of course, the whole world knows that there are considerable tensions between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the British royal family. And although Harry makes an appearance, he isn’t invited for the famous balcony scene at the end of the day.
Sarah Ferguson, Charles’ former sister-in-law, did not receive an invite on the mat. And this while her much-talked-about ex Andrew is allowed to come, despite his damaged image. His children, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are also allowed to come. Sarah commented that she would watch the coronation, while enjoying tea and a chicken sandwich. By the way, Fergie takes it very sportingly. “Andrew and I are divorced,” she said in a response. “You can’t have both. You can’t be apart and expect things. You are in or you are out.”
A well-known politician who does not come to London is Joe Biden, the President of the United States. His wife Jill will replace him. The exact reason is uncertain, but it is in any case not exceptional: American presidents have often failed to attend the coronation of the British royal family.
Then there are a whole bunch of artists who refused to perform at the coronation concert in honor of Charles, which takes place on Sunday evening. Adele, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Elton John and Robbie Williams, among others, have been thanked for the opportunity to perform.
