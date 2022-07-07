The World Games start on Thursday, but what exactly is it? † world games

The World Games of World Games can best be described as the Olympics for non-Olympic sports. There are also many parallels with the high mass of sport:

It’s a multidisciplinary and over several days event: more than 30 sports are practiced, spread over 11 days.

Everything happens on a location † This year, Birmingham (Alabama, USA) is the host city.

It will be Every four years held every year after the Summer Olympics.

The World Games are in their eleventh edition. The first games were held in Santa Clara, California in 1981. For the 40th anniversary, it will return to the United States for the first time.

The organizer of all this is the International World Games Association (IWGA), composed of 37 international sports federations and recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Belgian delegation – 75 athletes strong this year – is supported by BOIC and led by Rudy Lahor, who works at BOIC as ‘games manager’.