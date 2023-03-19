In our Sunday newsletter, we as editors look back over the last seven days. We do it on the initiative of our designer Albert-Jan Rasker. He chooses a subject, makes a drawing and we go from there.

It’s not often that an opinion piece on a geopolitical issue is the most read article on Innovation Origins for a full week. But apparently this piece struck a chord. And just as striking: it is above all our visitors from the countries bordering China who have read the story (the English version) en masse.

The gist of the story: The Dutch export ban imposed on ASML under heavy pressure from the United States is short-sighted, hypocritical and counterproductive. And this proves that the European strategic autonomy so ardently propagated is, for the moment, only a decoy. America Rules!

For those who haven’t read it yet:

China’s ASML Export Ban Is Shortsighted, Hypocritical and Counterproductive

All of this inspired Albert Jan to depict things that wouldn’t look out of place on the office wall of Xi, Biden, Rutte or Wennink. The question is mainly in which of them it would evoke shame, satisfaction, anger or just a smile. Anyway, the latter was the case with us.

There is more…

Also, as always, we had our eyes on all those people and organizations working on the enormous challenges of our time. Here is our “taste of the future” from this week :

OpenAI released GPT-4 – here’s what you need to know about it

CarbonCloud provides food companies with reliable data on their climate footprint

This household salt battery can revolutionize your energy storage

Climate engineering professor: “No solution, but research is desperately needed”

Finally, this week we launched a new series of explainer videos, each focusing on a special start-up. First up: Alphabeats.

And finally, here’s what our AI editor (which received a big system update yesterday) did this week: follow Laio.

Make it a great innovative week!