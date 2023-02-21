The VVD wants a music school again at the town hall of Coevorden. “No longer being a central place for music education is a huge loss”

The VVD of Coevorden is committed to creating a music school in the town hall of Coevorden. A motion to this effect was not made Tuesday evening: no other party supported the plan.

VVD board member Lucie ter Waarbeek called the lack of a central place for music education a “huge loss”. ,,It would be a shame if the children of Coevorden did not have the opportunity to develop musically, when it is possible elsewhere. We are denying our children in Coevorden certain opportunities.”

When the new town hall of Hof van Coevorden was completed in 2011, Coevorden set aside a considerable part of the space for the CQ Arts Centre. In addition, the municipality’s counter functions are located in the complex on the Markt. The council chamber is also suitable for theatre.

CC bankrupt

But CQ went bankrupt in 2014. De Nieuwe Veste used the freed up space for years, as did other parties as a dance school. But they have all disappeared, so a new interpretation must be found for the so-called Cultuurhuis.

The music school that Coevorden recently opened is spread over several school buildings. The VVD sees the Cultuurhuis as a beautiful, central place for music education, which can also “give impetus to the cultural sector in the city centre”. The VVD wants Coevorden to rent the space on attractive terms. ,,That it is profitable for the institutions to give courses”, specified Ter Waarbeek.

Friendly

Fractions described the proposal as sympathetic, but at the same time also saw hitches. The PAC feared that Coevorden would become a carte blanche if there are no clear financial conditions. CDA and BBC2014 highlighted the music lessons at the various schools. These take place immediately after school, convenient for parents. The VVD recognized this, but at the same time pointed out practical problems. Music teachers can be deployed more effectively in a central location. ,,The director of the music school also wanted to enter the Cultuurhuis last year, but was told ‘no’, says Ter Waarbeek.

Alderman Steven Stegen (BBC2014) also called the plan sympathetic, but advised council to wait for the culture memorandum. It should be ready for the summer. He wants to think about temporary rental.

Too

De Nieuwe Veste recently launched an appeal to add 500 square meters to the new building near the station, for cultural courses. The mayor and the aldermen accept and present a proposal. This was too much for the majority of the council: it would then be necessary to add an additional 1.7 million euros to the already considerable amount of the construction of 36 million euros.

The school will therefore be allowed to use the Cultuurhuis again from 2026, Stegen said. The municipality therefore cannot simply dispose of the space.