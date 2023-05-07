The US state of Montana passes a law prohibiting the downloading of TikTok | Technology

The legislature of the US state of Montana in the northwestern United States on Friday passed a law that will ban TikTok from 2024. The law urges Apple and Google to no longer allow downloads of the app from Chinese social media via their app stores, as TikTok would allow China to manipulate and spy on users.

The company behind TikTok is no longer allowed to do business in the state, reports US news site NBC News. The use of TikTok by people who have already installed the application will not be prohibited. An earlier version of the bill also sought for internet service providers to block TikTok, but that was removed from this proposal.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is expected to sign the law. He previously banned the use of TikTok on Montana government devices. If Gianforte signs the bill, it will become law in 2024.

The law provides fines for companies, but not for individual users. It also explicitly states that the law would be void if TikTok were to be taken over by a country that “is not considered an enemy of the United States”.

TikTok, part of Chinese parent company ByteDance, has come under fire from critics in the United States and various other countries for some time over concerns about privacy and digital security. The social platform could transmit personal data to the Chinese government. More and more governments, parliaments and cities have banned the app on their employees’ work devices for fear of data theft and eavesdropping.