Over the past period, many works have been carried out on the CapelleXL business park to transform the public space into a peripheral space of greenery and biodiversity. Aldermen Eric Faassen (Economic Affairs) and René de Blok (President CapelleXL) unveiled the entrance column to the Lylantse Baan business park on Thursday 11 May.

Earlier this year, various activities were launched in the area to give the site a high quality and sustainable appearance. New plants have been planted throughout the region. This is particularly noticeable on the Hoofdweg in the central reservation and at the various entrances to the business park. The same entrances are also equipped with stone baskets with large street names.

New signs have already been placed and large green pots in which the trees have been placed.

President René de Blok: “The last large flower boxes will be placed and filled this month. The newly painted railway viaduct will also feature beautiful street art. Finally, beautiful walking routes and public eating places will be created in the area. It will be a very nice place to stay for visitors, contractors and employees.

Alderman Eric Faassen: “In this way, the business park is really up to date. Attention to quality for the outdoor space with room for greenery and biodiversity. This highlights the usefulness and added value of CapelleXL. The cooperation with the municipality in this area makes me proud.

Photo: Frank de Roo with René de Blok on the left, Eric Faassen on the right