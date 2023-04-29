The United States has begun the process of evacuating American citizens from Sudan

In Sudan’s capital Khartoum, people are trying to flee the city by any means possible to escape the ongoing fighting between the army and the paramilitary group RSF. Image courtesy REUTERS

The 845-kilometer journey was the first attempt by the United States to evict American citizens from the country, the newspaper said. The buses were followed by armed US drones.

In recent days, the U.S. government has been asked repeatedly why it hasn’t done more when other countries are evacuating U.S. citizens from Sudan. Hundreds of Americans have already left the country by land, sea and air, a US State Department spokesman said on Friday.

The British government announced on Friday that the evacuation of British nationals would end on Saturday as demand for overseas flights fell sharply. Britain has evacuated 1,573 people from Sudan since Tuesday, the British Foreign Office said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands has now expelled at least 160 Dutch nationals. A total of seven evacuation flights were carried out. About 130 people from eighteen other countries were picked up on Dutch planes.

Earlier it was announced that the evacuation of Dutch people from Sudan would be scaled back. Most Dutch people known to the ministry have left the country, Minister Voepke Hoekstra said on Wednesday. The seventh flight was the last for now.

About two weeks ago, heavy armed clashes broke out in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army. More than 500 people have died so far. More than 4,000 people were injured. A ceasefire is currently in effect. Despite this, fighting is still going on in various cities of the country.