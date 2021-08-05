But the contradictions and mistrust are great. Russia does not want to be lectured, but to be treated as an equal. The West complains about many Russian actions. Support for rebels in eastern Ukraine, for example, or the annexation of Crimea, help Belarusian dictator Lukashenko, and silence the opposition at home. But America shouldn’t intervene, says Putin. He thinks it would be better to do something about his own country’s problems, like racism in America and police brutality.

Aggressive stance

In addition, Putin believes that the United States and NATO are also acting aggressively by organizing military exercises in Eastern Europe, on the border with Russia. The Kremlin believes that the former Eastern Bloc states have become members of NATO.

And then there is cyber warfare. Russia has tried more than once to influence the US elections. Politicians have been hacked and Biden’s son has been vilified for his business activities in Ukraine. In this way, Russia wanted Trump to become president again and not Biden. This undoubtedly led Biden to take a tough stance. He wants to make Putin understand that cyber attacks will no longer be tolerated and will be answered anyway.