In the days following the attack on the US capital, some members of Donald Trump’s cabinet considered asking the then-president to resign or using the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution to remove Trump from office. Bloomberg writes.

Donald Trump’s cabinet wanted to remove him after the Capitol storm. ( ANP / Associated Press )

Michael Pompeo, Trump’s secretary of state, told investigators before the committee on January 6 that then-Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia approached him about firing Trump. “He asked me if I would support calling an emergency meeting with the Cabinet and the president,” Pompeo said.

According to the former minister, the emergency meeting will actually be about the events of January 6. By doing so, Trump would have implicitly, or perhaps point-blank, asked if he would consider resigning the presidency. I don’t think this project has much chance of success and it will require a lot of effort.’

Twenty-Fifth Amendment

Pompeo was also asked about the possible use of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution, which can be used to remove a president from office. It requires majority support of the Vice President and the Cabinet. If the sitting president refuses to do so, a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate is required.