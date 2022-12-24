The singer Maxi Jazz (65) of the dance music group Faithless has died | Media and culture

24 dec 2022 om 17:38Update: 2 uur geleden

Maxwell Fraser, known by his stage name Maxi Jazz as lead singer of British music group Faithless, has died aged 65. The group makes this known in a press release on social networks.

The group says they are “devastated”. Fraser died in his sleep at home on the night of Friday to Saturday. He lived in London and had been seriously ill for a long time.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He brought the right meaning and message to our music. He was a wonderful human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both deep and accessible. .It was an honor and a real pleasure to work with him,” the band wrote.

Faithless has had worldwide hits in the past with songs like Insomnia and God is a DJ. Reverence, the debut album of singer Maxi Jazz, producer Rollo and DJ and pianist Sister Bliss was released in 1996. This was the year after Faithless was created.

The group has performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world. In 1999 Faithless came to the Netherlands for a performance at Pinkpop. This edition of the festival entered the books because of the earthquake that the visitors caused by the band’s music at the time. In February 2023 Maxi Jazz had another performance scheduled at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg.

