The seasoned Nadine Visser adapts: “Rather less intensive than pounded”

For the first time since March, Nadine Visser raced again during the FBK Games in Hengelo. The 27-year-old hurdler suffered a torn hamstring for the second time at the Dutch National Indoor Championships in early March. “Of course it happened at a bad time,” Visser said after his comeback.

Visser was one of the favorites for a medal at the World Indoor Championships. Instead of a podium in Belgrade, Visser was waiting for rehabilitation and she could prepare for the outdoor season. In Oordegem (Belgium) she would run a race again for the first time, but this plan turned out to be different.

Minor complaints threw a wrench in the works. “If my hamstrings start nagging at me, I lose confidence in myself. As soon as that’s gone, I have confidence,” says Visser, who begins to listen to his body better. She now knows the tricks of the trade and will sometimes take it easy during training to rest her hamstrings.