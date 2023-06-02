The Searchers strengthens its partnership with A24 – That’s Gaming

106

The fact that The Searchers already has a fruitful and close collaboration with A24 is evident in cinema releases such as Everything everywhere all at once, the farewell And Go on! Come on. This collaboration is now expanded with the addition of four high-profile A24 film titles: Past Lives, Dream Scenario, The Iron Claw And love is bleeding. The Searchers looks forward to bringing these titles to the general public later this year and early 2024. With the collaboration with A24, The Searchers will also play a leading role in strengthening and promoting the “A24 label” in the Benelux.

Past lives

Direction: Celine Chanson

Script: Celine Chanson

discard: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Past lives was the big revelation of the Berlin Film Festival and Sundance earlier this year and also a success story for Korean-Canadian director Céline Song. Past lives follows the relationship between Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends who become separated when Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea to Canada. Two decades later, they find themselves in New York where they confront (sometimes without knowing it), the love and the life choices they have made. Past lives is a heartbreaking contemporary romantic film that will leave no one indifferent.

Nicolas Cage stars as an ordinary professor who suddenly becomes a famous celebrity when he appears in everyone’s dreams. But when those dreams begin to turn into nightmares, her popularity quickly turns, with all the consequences that entails. Dream scenario was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (de sick of me).

The iron claw

Direction: Sean Durkin

Script: Sean Durkin

discard: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James and Harris Dickinson

The iron claw is based on the true story of the rise and fall of the Von Erich family of wrestlers, who had a major influence on the sport in the 1960s. Professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman debuts as Lance von Erich, with Zac Efron (The greatest showman) Jeremy Allen White (the bear), Lily James (What’s love got to do with it?) and Harris Dickinson (triangle of sadness) On his side. This epic family story is directed by Sean Durkin (The Nest, Martha Marcy May Marlene).

love is bleeding

Direction: Rosé glass

Script: Pink Glass & Weronika Tofilska

discard: Katy M. O’Brian, Kristen Stewart and Jena Malone

Rose Glass has already caused a stir with its first horror film Sainte Maud and now returns with the romantic thriller love is bleeding set in the United States of the 1980s. An aspiring bodybuilder (Katy M. O’Brian) moves from Oklahoma to Nevada and falls madly in love with a local gym worker (Kristen Stewart), whose father introduces her to the world of steroids.

I like: I like Load…

Related