The Rijksmuseum slavery exhibit is now on display at the United Nations in New York

Slavery affects the whole world. This is why the UN has invited the Rijksmuseum to create a special version of the exhibition Slavery which will be presented in Amsterdam in 2021. In New York, the ten personal stories of the original exhibition are presented around a single object from the collection of the Rijksmuseum: an iron leg in which several people could be chained. The film New Light will also be screened in New York. Documentary filmmaker Ida Does follows the team of curators in the creation of the exhibition in 2021.

Slavery. Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery takes place as part of the United Nations Outreach Program on the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Slavery. The exhibition is made possible in part by the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UN and the Dutch diplomatic mission to the United States. The exhibition will also travel in adapted form to other United Nations offices and embassies around the world.

Slavery: Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery

February 27 – March 30

United Nations Headquarters Visitors’ Lobby 1st Avenue at 46th Street, New York

Free access from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Source: Rijksmuseum press release