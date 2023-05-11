The Poland missile was a “lost Russian cruise missile”

The Russian cruise missile fired from Belarus in December and found in eastern Poland in April was a dud. This is what Polish and American researchers claim. “A Russian KH 55 missile from the Soviet era,” explains BNR foreign commentator Bernard Hammelburg. “It’s a strange story, even the Polish Prime Minister has just heard it,” said European journalist Geert Jan Hahn.

“It’s a Russian KH 55 missile and it’s from the Soviet era,” Hammelburg explains. According to Hammelburg, a cruise missile usually has some kind of GPS system that allows it to hit its target fairly accurately, but this is an older design, so it may not have worked properly or completely. According to Polish and American investigators, the missile was in any case fired from Belarus, either by a Russian bomber or by a fighter plane. ( ANP/EPA )

Hammelburg thinks it was a dud, but calls it a silly story. “If this thing had a charge and it exploded, it would have been an attack by a Russian plane on NATO territory. It had become very complicated.

Bachmoth

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces around Bashmut claim to have made territorial gains over the Russians. European journalist Geert Jan Hahn puts the importance of this into perspective. The territorial gain was not made in Bachmut itself, but in the southwest of the city and was the result of poor communication between the Russian units and the Wagnerians. It’s a small logistical boost for Ukraine, but the PR value is significantly higher, Hahn thinks.

