Dutch boxers no longer have to worry about missing out on their appearance at the European Games now that the international boxing federation IBA has signed the federations of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany and Sweden. suspended due to their alleged involvement with rival organization World Boxing. So says Boris van der Vorst, founder of the new union, in response to the suspension.

,,The European Games, qualifying moment for the Olympic Games in Paris, take place under the aegis of the IOC. The IBA is more out of it,” said Van der Vorst, who is not surprised at the sanction with which the IBA wants to force the countries concerned to have no connection with World Boxing.

Van der Vorst has now resigned as president of the Dutch boxing federation and will officially step down at the general meeting in June. “I am completely focused on the new union. The survival of boxing as an Olympic sport is at stake.”





The IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 due to administrative and financial chaos within the union led by Russian Umar Kremlev. Boxing is therefore likely to be missing from the program of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Boxing will still take place in Paris next year. “The letter the suspended countries have now received is also against IBA regulations.

“He was sent by the board based on assumptions that also circumvented his own integrity committee. We were also deprived of the opportunity to respond. We can take this to the CAS sports court, but even a decision by that body can be ignored by the IBA. We will consult with our members at our members’ meeting to determine how to proceed.

Optimism

Van der Vorst is optimistic about World Boxing’s chances of maintaining his sport at Olympic status. “Ahead of the European Games in mid-June, I await more clarity on the recognition of the current world boxing association.”

