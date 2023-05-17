The OneLove group is also an issue at the Women’s World Cup: KNVB in talks with FIFA | Football

17 mei 2023 om 16:43

It remains unclear if the Orange Women will be allowed to wear the OneLove band at the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. The KNVB is still talking about it with the world football association FIFA two months before the start of the tournament.

“We both have the same goal: a positive message for inclusion,” KNVB general secretary Gijs de Jong said at an association football meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Dutch feminine. “I have faith in a good result.”

He couldn’t say what De Jong means by ‘good result’. Captain Sherida Spitse wears the OneLove band as standard at international matches in the Netherlands, which stands for connection and against racism and discrimination. The World Cup starts on July 20 and lasts until August 20.

The OneLove group caused a global riot during the men’s World Cup at the end of last year. FIFA banned the group because the world football association saw it as a provocation for the host country, Qatar. There, homosexuality is prohibited by law.

The Netherlands and six other countries protested vigorously in Qatar against FIFA’s decision. When the association determined the captain would receive a yellow card if he wore the OneLove band, they called off the action. De Jong felt it was “scandalous” that there were sporting sanctions associated with wearing the band.

De FIFA verbood op het WK in Qatar de OneLove-band. Foto: Pro Shots

“Without the support of the players, solution of nothing”

According to De Jong, the tensions at the time have no bearing on the ongoing talks with FIFA. “We had strong discussions with each other at the time and we got a lot of attention for that. FIFA was also hungover from it. The message of inclusion is also closer to the women’s tournament .”

As far as we know, the female selections contain more lhbtiq+ people than the men. According to England captain Leah Williamson, it gives her players “a strong sense” of equality and inclusion, she said in February. The Guardian.

Spitse called it “a pity and incomprehensible” late last year that the band OneLove was not allowed to be ported to Qatar. She has yet to comment on talks for the next World Cup. The OneLove group was allowed into the European Championships last year.