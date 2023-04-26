The Netherlands on the list of countries that can expect an extreme heat wave

Spaniards are currently experiencing high temperatures for this time of year. But according to new research, more countries are facing heat waves. And yes, the Netherlands is also on this list.

You can hardly imagine it with the weather forecast for today and King’s Day. But he scientific journal Nature really brings those search results outside. According to the researchers, we can expect a lot of heat in the future and they wonder if countries are prepared for it.

Countries threatened by the heat wave

Their calculation method allowed the researchers to see which areas are at risk of extreme heat and where possible adverse consequences could become visible. Countries where temperature records are being broken fastest and which also have large populations or expect high population growth are at risk.

Vulnerability to extreme weather conditions depends on socio-economic factors. There are more challenges associated with oppressive heat and health services, for example, may encounter problems there.

Heat records

One country seems to be of most concern, and that is Afghanistan. Researchers expect the population to increase in the coming years and therefore temperatures to rise. In addition, the country is economically less well developed.

Countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama are also considered economically less developed. The driving factor here is that the current record is well below the statistical maximum, suggesting that the region could take a big leap once an extreme record is set. Something that also applies to the eastern part of Russia.

Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany

The Netherlands are on the same wavelength as Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany, the study shows. We live with many people, but as we are an economically developed country, the impact of oppressive heat can be limited. After all, we have heating plans for extreme temperatures. This also applies to Beijing, the surrounding province of Hebei and the city-province of Tianjin in China.

Papua New Guinea, the province of Queensland in Australia and northwestern Argentina are also on the list. But the researchers point out that more countries could face exceptional heat.

Heat plan during the heat wave

Researchers call on policymakers to prepare for hot temperatures. And to take into account the current heating plans. Cooling centers in large cities or reduced working hours outdoors can help.

Biologist Remco Daalder talks about animals in cities in Op1: “As many rats as people in a city”