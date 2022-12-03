However, that doesn’t mean you have to rely on your own television for this afternoon’s game. The match can be followed on big screens in hotels in various cities.

Rotterdam cafe Panenka installed a stand in addition to a screen. In Abeldorn’s entertainment center around Caterplein, you can follow the match on at least five big screens. Beer is cheap almost everywhere during the tournament.

Free snack

Another pub in Apeldoorn adds free refreshments. Stadiums are opened earlier especially for the tournament. Countless bars in Maastricht also have big screens, according to the local department of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland.

The Orange Warriors event takes place at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht. Artists perform and there is a big screen. People gather at various cafes and football canteens to cheer on the Dutch national team.