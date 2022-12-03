The Netherlands is ready for Orange: big screens and cheap beer
This World Cup is generally viewed poorly in our country: I saw the match against Senegal Only 4.3 million people. It was one of the worst-watched first Dutch games at the World Cup. The match against Qatar attracted a smaller audience.
The Orange House at the Johan Cruyff Arena will not be open during this afternoon’s game against the United States. The AreNA could be reopened to the public if the Dutch national team advances in the tournament.
However, that doesn’t mean you have to rely on your own television for this afternoon’s game. The match can be followed on big screens in hotels in various cities.
Rotterdam cafe Panenka installed a stand in addition to a screen. In Abeldorn’s entertainment center around Caterplein, you can follow the match on at least five big screens. Beer is cheap almost everywhere during the tournament.
Free snack
Another pub in Apeldoorn adds free refreshments. Stadiums are opened earlier especially for the tournament. Countless bars in Maastricht also have big screens, according to the local department of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland.
The Orange Warriors event takes place at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht. Artists perform and there is a big screen. People gather at various cafes and football canteens to cheer on the Dutch national team.
In Breda, small screens are placed outside in many parts of the city. “But not the big ones that attract thousands of people,” says Johan de Vos of KHN Breda.
The Netherlands national team hopes to qualify for the quarter-finals this afternoon. Van Gaal may have his full selection against the Americans. There are some players suffering from cold but it doesn’t seem that serious. 26 players participated in the last training yesterday.
Pulisic again?
The U.S. hopes playmaker Christian Pulisic has recovered in time from a groin injury sustained in the last group game against Iran.
The winner of the Netherlands vs. USA will face the winner of Argentina vs. Australia in Friday’s quarterfinals. The two nations meet tonight in Qatar.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”