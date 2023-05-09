“The Netherlands have the most beautiful song with Spain and Finland”

Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The duo represent the Netherlands with the song Burning Daylight. PNA picture

Hello Robert, let’s start with all the uproar: have you ever experienced such a hectic prelude to the Dutch entry?



“No, I don’t think there’s ever been so much foresight. What’s annoying is that it comes from something negative. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this before, like with Joan Franka. It’s a very happy European song game, too bad it evokes so many negative feelings. This is by far the most talked about Dutch entry of the last ten years.

Why exactly?



‘I found and found Burning daylight a beautiful song, but also very difficult vocally. When they first wanted to play this, things went wrong. According to Mia and Dion, this was due to the monitor: if it is not well regulated, we hear ourselves echoing and then we automatically start singing out of tune.

“I immediately believed that, because it is often the explanation when very good professional singers sing out of tune. But when it happened again, it was no longer an incident. This chorus in particular, with this beautiful descending scale, proved to be very difficult. A very good producer then made adjustments and edited the whole song up a tone and a half. Now their voices touch each other better.

Are the troubles over now?



“I hope so, because I hate what happened to him. But it will be very difficult, because in addition to the difficulty of the song, there is also this tension which pours the whole country on them. And managing your nerves is the most important thing for a good entry.

“I don’t know if they can handle it. In the documentary Mia & Dion, Eurovision Song Contest mission broadcast on Sunday, they said they were very touched by all the criticism. You won’t mind.

Who are your favorites in this Eurovision Song Contest?



“We had a very nice listening session at the editorial office and felt like there was a lot of global suffering in the songs. It was very dark and dark.

My favorite is the Spanish starter: EAEA by Blanca Paloma. It is a typical earworm. It’s a kind of flamenco pop. We quickly think of Rosalía, but it’s still a bit classic. I have already played it ten times and I was also able to listen to it after the Eurovision Song Contest.

‘Finland has a very funny song, cha cha cha. It’s kind of a mix of gangam-style and Ramstein. It has a good chance, they are second after Sweden in the ‘bookies’. It’s a song that everyone will sing along to, with very strange surprises. I think it could win. They enter the semi-final on Tuesday directly after the Netherlands, Spain are in the other semi-final.

‘Spotify released a list of most-streamed songs on Monday, with the Netherlands in fifth place. To be honest Holland really has one of the best songs, melodic with good lyrics. Along with Spain and Finland, these are the top three songs.

Finally, there is a new scoring system. What can you say?



“What the organization wants to do is that countries cannot give each other a place in the final. Previously, in the semi-finals, in addition to the televoters, the professional jury of each country could vote and give a lot of points to friendly countries.

“From now on, only viewers can vote in the semi-finals, not for the entry of their own country. The professional jury will then be able to vote again in the final. We’ll see if that really makes things fairer.