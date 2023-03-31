The Netherlands face competition from Brazil in the organization of the Women’s World Cup | Football

31 mrt 2023 om 08:53Update: 2 uur geleden

The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany face competition from Brazil in the battle to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirms that the South American country will submit a bid to FIFA.

“The government will do its best to bring the 2027 World Cup to Brazil. It will be an extraordinary event,” said the Brazilian head of state during an official ceremony. The President of the Brazilian Football Federation and the Minister of Sports were also present.

The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have already informed FIFA in 2020 that they will jointly submit a bid. South Africa are also likely to try to win the World Cup in four years. The United States would also be interested.

FIFA opened the application period last week. Countries that want to host the World Cup in four years must let the World Football Federation know by April 21. They then have until May 19 to officially register it in a document and until December 8 to compile a detailed tender document.

We won’t know until next year who will organize the World Cup

At the FIFA Congress on May 17, 2024, it will be announced who will be allowed to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. The Netherlands already hosted the European Women’s Championship in 2017 and then became European champions.

Brazil hosted the men’s World Cups in 1950 and 2014. “We are in a better position than in the last men’s tournament. And women’s football has developed very well in our country,” Lula said.