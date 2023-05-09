Because your seat hole also needs to be maintained, Humo guides you through the range on the small and medium-sized display every day.

Editorial

“Eurovision Song Festival”



It’s time again: tonight, the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest begins in Liverpool. The Swedish artist, among others, will perform in the first semi-final Loreen op – already winner in 2012 and again among the big favorites – and the Dutch duo Mia Nicolas & Dion Cooper. OUR Gustav plays in the second semi-final on Thursday.

At 8:55 p.m. on One

“Rutger and the Nationalists”



Nationalists: who are they, what do they think, what drives them? Journalist Rutger Castricumknown to GeenStijl and PowNed, visits movements and political parties and interviews those involved themselves.

At 8:25 p.m. on NPO 3

“Quantum of Comfort”



Perhaps the most controversial Bond film. Either you’re crazy about ‘Quantum of Solace’ (released in 2008) or you spit it out. Clearly influenced by Jason Bourne’s blockbuster movies, the director picks up Marc Forster with a tight lick with some typical Bond shots.

At 8:35 p.m. on VTM 3

‘Champions League: Real Madrid – Manchester City’



For weeks, football fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the duel between powerhouses Real Madrid and Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League. With the deadly tandem Kevin De Bruyne – Erling Haland City seem to have the best credentials. Goalkeeper of the Can Madrid Thibaut Courtois stop them?

At 8:35 p.m. on VTM 2

‘moon truck’



Charming romantic comedy, a little too much praised in its time (six Oscar nominations, seriously?). As a result, it has now become fashionable to look down, but of course you don’t have to. A warm and likeable film with – yes, really – a big Dear on your mind.

At 0.15 on BBC 2

Raymond Lee in “Quantum Leap” vd picture

quantum leap



In the United States, “Quantum Leap” was a solid cult hit between 1989 and 1993. The sci-fi series tells the story of a scientist, Sam Beckett, who found a way to travel through time, but unwittingly starts bouncing back to the past while testing it. Thirty years after Beckett’s disappearance, a new team blows the dust on the old Quantum Leap project in the revival of the same name, but unfortunately the team leader makes the same mistake: he tests the machine and gets bogged down in the pass.

Now available on Streamz

More viewing tips? Visit humo.be/guide