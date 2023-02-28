The Loro Piana Fall-Winter 2023 collection showcases sophisticated luxury

New Loro Piana Fall-Winter 2023 collection characterized by refined luxury

New Loro Piana Fall-Winter 2023 collection characterized by refined luxury, pragmatic functionality and historic fabrics.

Loro Piana adapts its luxurious craftsmanship to the active lifestyle of modern individuals. Transforming iconic shapes for contemporary functionality, the brand presents an Autumn/Winter 2023 collection that offers versatility without compromising on style.

Reflecting the free spirit of the itinerant ‘Loro Piana man’, the new range is inspired by diverse landscapes around the world. From Peru to Australia and New Zealand to Mongolia, each setting not only gives aesthetic themes to the respective garments, but also pays homage to the different countries that produce the fine fabrics.

At the forefront of the collection, a combination of alpaca wool and leather is placed in loosely structured garments, such as double-breasted overcoats, minimally designed carcoats and chunky knits. In addition to creating a classic look, the rich fabrics that make up these pieces have breathable yet hard-wearing properties. For this release, Loro Piana also delves into changing seasonal climates around the world, crafting a technical range of outerwear, midlayers and pants. It’s complete with lightweight jackets, with the Italian brand also showcasing weatherproof bombers and jackets in shades of beige and red that maintain a sleeker look.

Shearling coats, denim-style boxy jackets, herringbone sweaters and other more luxurious items in the range feature recent cashmere innovations including CashDenim and Cashfur. In combination, the different layers provide unparalleled warmth and comfort. To complete the collection, the Italian brand added black loafers, scarves and woolen hats to accessorize the luxury garments.

Discover the brand’s practical vision of luxury in the lookbook below.

The Fall-Winter 2023 Loro Piana will soon be available for purchase via the website of the brand and in stores around the world.