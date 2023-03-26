The Last of Us fans spotted an editing error in Episode 6

During those dark and rainy days, everyone likes to sit on the couch. A perfect combination with sitting on the sofa watching a good series or a good movie. Viewers are currently terminated obsessed with the HBO Max series The last of us and found a rather embarrassing editing flaw in the last episode.

Have you already discovered the error?

The last of us

After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a smuggler named Joel takes in a 14-year-old girl named Ellie, who may be humanity’s last hope. Together they try to make their way through the post-apocalyptic United States. An infection has ravaged the land, but Ellie is immune so may be able to help find a cure.

This is of course the perfect recipe for a very exciting series. Fans went completely crazy about the series on Twitter. They even call it the most traumatic series they have ever seen. Not so crazy, because The last of us is full of suspicious characters and carnivorous monsters.

Edit error

Yet these suspicious characters and carnivorous monsters (better known as ‘the infected’) is not the talk of the town right now. The viewers of the series found a rather annoying editing error in the last (6th) episode of The last of us.

In the scene where Joel – played by Pedro Pascal – and Ellie – played by Bella Ramsay – cross a snowy bridge on their journey to Jackson, Wyoming, fans took a little note. If you look closely at the screen, you can see that there is a cameraman and a whole team in the photo. Oops….

reactions

Of course, this error has already been noticed by many fans and they all say the same thing. As one fan writes: “‘The Last of Us’…and our entire crew 😂.” Other fans write: “OUF. it’s the Game of Thrones coffee mug again 🤣”, “You know it’s a good show when there’s a cup of coffee or an outing or the whole film crew 🤣” And “I SAW THIS TOO OMG.”