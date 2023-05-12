The importance of a good home network for gamers

This talk show is made possible in part by TP Link. All opinions expressed in this video are our own. TP Link has no say in the content and sees the video for the first time on the site just like you.

The internet has literally become a lifeline for us gamers and tech geeks. We can not do without. We work online, connect our gadgets to the net and devour digital content. So you would say everyone puts a lot of effort and money into their home network? Well, that’s disgusting. And yes, we are guilty of that too. See our network problem from six months ago. All the more reason to invite a specialist in this field to explain to you what you can earn as a small business or gamer at home with a good network. And we’ll tell you in advance, it’s a lot.

With a good home network, a player can earn a lot of profit

Dennis is a valued member of our community and has his own company called DenCad ICT Services which builds networks all over the Netherlands. Usually in large and small companies, but as avid gamers, sometimes also in private homes. He asked if he could explain how important a good network is today. For companies and for individuals. And he was right. The average household connects dozens of devices to WiFi without any problems, but does not check if the network is correctly configured for it. With all the misery that entails. According to Dennis, a small investment can yield huge profits from a good network. And then you triggered us. Because who wouldn’t want to get rid of that hassle of dips in WiFi or lag during gaming when your partner and/or kids are all on the internet at the same time?

Check out Omada for business or the Deco XE75 Pro for gamers

Especially for this article, TP Link provided us Omada equipment for a B2B network and the Deco XE75 Pro package for home use. This latest product allows you to enjoy an optimal wired and Wi-Fi Internet connection anywhere in your home. And that’s something you want as a player. We now understand that after recording this video.