The flight of deposits from regional banks in the United States raises questions about borrowing costs

Regional banks in the United States reported quarter-over-quarter outflows of 3% to 11% on Monday as customers sought refuge with big banks following one of the worst banking crises.

The closure of two regional banks in March has shaken investor confidence and fueled deposit safety fears after smaller banks lost $177.5 billion in deposits in March from the previous month, data shows. of the US Federal Reserve.

Analysts fear these lenders may be forced to raise deposit rates to attract customers, driving up the cost of one of the cheapest sources of funding.

Bank deposits fall

Charles Schwab Corp’s deposits fell 11% in the first quarter.

first quarter against

quarter and 30% over the same

period a year earlier.

M&T Bank Corp Total deposits for M&T Bank

fell nearly 3% to $159.1

billion, compared to 163.5 billion

billion at the end

last quarter.

State Street Corp Deposits at State Street were down

3% to 210 billion dollars against him

last quarter.