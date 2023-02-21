The first unused iPhone sold at auction for more than $63,000

Before the auction the device estimated by experts at around $50,000. This is the copy with 8GB of storage space that was $599 at the time. However, this device has been increased a hundredfold, with 63,356.40 dollars, or a good 59,000 euros.

The high yield is due to the plastic packaging: unopened items generally fetch more at auction. The authenticity of this plastic was established before the auction, as it is of course quite easy to reapply such plastic.