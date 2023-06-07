‘The Expendables 4’ Gets Its First Poster: “They Die When They’re Dead”



After years of waiting, a fourth film will be released in September later this year Consumablesfranchise that began in 2010 with the Sylvester Stallone-directed action movie The Expendables. The new Expend4bles should breathe new life into the series.Much like director Scott Waugh’s film (6 below, need speed) featuring some of the franchise’s well-known names, such as Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, Randy Couture as Toll Road, and Stallone as Barney Ross.

New consumables

The cast is enriched with names such as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Sheila Shah and Eddie Hall. Iko Uwais plays the main villain and Andy Garcia is a CIA agent.

The synopsis fits well with an action movie from the 80s: “The Expendables are involved in a plot that will lead to a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States.”

Poster and trailer

Below you can see the first creative poster with many names, weapons and a skull. The trailer will be released later today and from September 21 it is Spend4bles in Dutch cinemas.

They will die when they are dead. #Expend4bles trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vea3mlGQol — EXPEND4BLES (@expendables) June 6, 2023