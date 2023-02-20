The dumped alligator ‘Godzilla’ was rescued from a pond in a New York park | Abroad

The four-foot-long reptile was pulled from the water in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday after park officials spotted the animal. According to New York City Parks, the agency responsible for the city’s greenery, the animal was in poor condition, appeared lethargic and was likely in shock from the cold water. The animal was taken to the Bronx Zoo for examination. We don’t know how the alligator is doing now.

Alligators are found in the wild in the United States, but they usually live in much warmer states in the southeastern part of the country, such as Florida or South Carolina.

The crocodilian, said to have been named Godzilla, was probably dropped by someone. Leaving animals in city parks is illegal, so the police are investigating. “Parks are not a suitable environment for animals that are not found naturally in those parks,” a spokesperson told a local news channel. “In addition to the potential danger to park visitors, the release of animals could lead to the elimination of natural species and poor water quality.”

Park visitors were shocked to find the animal. ,,What? An alligator?” Vijay Jacob, a father of two, told the New York Post. “It’s quite scary, because there are a lot of children in this part of the park.”