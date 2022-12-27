The convicted former South Korean president has been pardoned

APE

ONS News• today, 11:50 a.m.

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was pardoned by current President Yoon due to poor health.

Businessman Lee, who has headed several Hyundai conglomerate companies, was elected president in 2008. It was the first time South Korea had elected a business leader. Lee, who had also served as mayor of the capital Seoul, stayed on until 2013.

Millions of bribes

Five years later, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption, embezzlement and bribery. He had taken bribes from major companies, including Samsung, and embezzled money from one of his companies. He had made millions doing that.

Lee, 81, has been ill for a long time. His prison term was repeatedly interrupted for medical treatment. He had not been in jail since June. The pardon means he does not have to serve the remaining fifteen years of his sentence.