The ChatGPT app is also available in the Netherlands – Wel.nl

The Dutch can now use the chatbot ChatGPT through an app on their iPhone. Developer OpenAI has made the app available for installation through Apple’s App Store here. ChatGPT became available in the US two weeks ago. This was followed by about forty countries. These were, for example, Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea, but also countries such as Mauritius, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Albania preceded the Netherlands. Now more than a hundred countries have joined, including the Netherlands. ChatGPT uses artificial intelligence (AI) to write logical sounding texts. In a short period of time, the system created quite a stir, creating threads that were difficult to distinguish from human work. This made the service popular but controversial. Developer OpenAI was founded in 2015 by some of the biggest names in the tech world, including Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Microsoft has poured billions into the effort. OpenAI is still working on a version for Android devices.