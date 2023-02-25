The answer to the rules of the game: New Zealand takes charge

A few days ago we showed a snippet of the Floor Hockey World Championships rulebook. Orange international Eva van ‘t Hoog headed for the circle but was knocked down by an opponent from New Zealand. An offense ? If yes, from whom?

We analyze the situation with referee Coen van Bunge, who was still active during the World Cup (field) in India last month. “You can see the New Zealand defender making an action towards the ball while she is on the ground. It’s not allowed in floor hockey,” the referee says. “The player from the Netherlands is embarrassed by this.”

This leads to the following penalty: ‘Because the orange striker is hampered at this point, you must award a penalty corner for this. The defender lies on the ground and in a last attempt to play the ball she hits the player from the Netherlands. She does this while having more than three points of support. It is an intentional foul outside the circle, in the attacking half of the field.

Okay, this part is clear. “The next step is to determine whether or not you should give a card. You can, but it depends on whether a previous card has already been given in the match.

Van Bunge’s advice: “For me it’s not a standard card, certainly not at club level.”