The 5 Best Truly Free VPN Services

VPN services are popular and almost unthinkable in our current digital lives. Privacy and security are more important than ever to us. Still, we don’t always want to pay for such a VPN service. But luckily, there are plenty of alternatives that you don’t always have to pay for: a free VPN.

We have selected the 5 best free VPN services for you. We have only chosen VPN services that offer a 100% free version, so no trial period that you can only use temporarily.

Please also keep in mind that with free VPN services you often pay with your private data. These are then collected and sold to companies for commercial purposes. So read the terms and fine print carefully.

In other words, we don’t recommend using free VPN services. It is often advantageous to opt for a paid option where you are effectively well protected. For barely 2 euros per month do you already have some of the best VPN services. Do not hesitate to consult the following article:

The 5 Best Free VPN Services

1. Free Proton VPN

In our opinion, Proton VPN Free is the best free VPN of 2023. Indeed, Proton VPN Free is actually the only true free VPN with no data caps. With this VPN, you get access to 3 free server locations: the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Free Proton VPN: The Benefits

We’ve already mentioned that the biggest thing about Proton VPN Free is the unlimited data usage you get. With most free VPNs you get a data limit of around 10GB per month, if you stream videos often you won’t make it. You can use the free version of ProtonVPN for as long as you want, without limits.

Another advantage, this VPN is available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux and even some routers. So you can install this VPN on almost any device.

Free Proton VPN: Cons

The biggest drawback of using this free VPN is that your connection can be quite slow at times. This is because you have to share the free servers with many other people, which can lower your internet speed. We have to say that the free version of Proton VPN is still quite fast compared to other free VPNs. However, if we compare the speed with paid VPN, it is very slow.

Another downside is that you cannot stream geo-blocked content. For example, you cannot watch the US Netflix library with the free version of this VPN. Fortunately, you can take a trial period on Proton VPN Plus to get there. (30 Days Money Back Guarantee) Moreover, with this trial period, you can also enjoy all the other benefits like higher speeds.

Conclusion

Proton VPN Free is a great free VPN if you’re not looking for all sorts of bells and whistles. The VPN does what it should, but if you want to watch American Netflix, a trial subscription to Proton VPN Plus is a better option.

In summary, Proton VPN Free is a good option for those looking for a VPN with unlimited data usage and availability across multiple devices. However, the connection of the free version may be slow due to sharing servers with other users and it is not possible to view the US Netflix library. Despite this, the free version is still faster than other free VPNs. Users can Try Proton VPN Plus with a 30 day trial to get features like faster speeds and access to geo-blocked content. Overall, Proton VPN Free is a good choice for basic VPN needs, but you may want to consider the paid version for more advanced features and better speeds.

2. Private VPN

PrivadoVPN is one of the best free VPNs you can find today. You can use 12 different servers with the free version, which is above average compared to other free VPN services.

Private VPN: the advantages

The relatively large number of servers is the biggest advantage of this free VPN. You can connect to servers from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Switzerland, UK and USA.

In addition to the wide range of servers, this VPN is also privacy-focused. PrivadoVPN has a no-logs policy, which means no logs are kept. The company is based in Switzerland, where it enforces strict consumer protection laws.

The free version also has a kill switch and you have the option to choose between IKEv2, WireGuard and OpenVPN.

Privado VPN: the disadvantages

A downside with most free VPNs is a data cap. With PrivadoVPN, you get 10 GB of data every month. If you go over that, you can upgrade to an unlimited account, or you can connect to a so-called “emergency server”, but it’s really slow. Also, you also don’t get SOCKS5 proxy privacy with the free version.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a user-friendly VPN with a relatively large number of servers, PrivadoVPN is the right choice. Keep in mind the data limit of 10 GB per month, because if you stream videos in high quality, they may run out faster than you think. Moreover, this VPN is also an excellent choice if you value your privacy highly.

3. Hide me

Hide.me is the ideal free VPN for the more advanced VPN user.

Hide.me: the advantages

This free VPN has five P2P supported locations: the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, and the east and west coasts of America, making it a suitable VPN as a torrent VPN.

Moreover, Hide.me also offers many settings that other free VPN providers do not. With this free version, you can set custom DNS, use split tunneling, change protocol, etc.

Hide.me: the disadvantages

Compared to the free VPN services above, the free version of Hide.me is rather slow. This makes it a little less suitable for heavy internet use. You also only get 10 GB of data per month.

Conclusion

Hide.me is a great free VPN service, but the settings might seem overwhelming for newbies. For people who like to fiddle with the settings of a VPN, this is the best free VPN in our opinion. Of course, you can also leave the settings alone and use the VPN as you would otherwise.

4. Atlas Free VPN

AtlasVPN is a relatively new VPN service that offers both a free and a paid version. Although Atlas is a relatively new reader, the free version deserves a spot on this list.

Atlas Free VPN: The Benefits

Atlas VPN is one of the fastest VPN services compared to other free VPNs. Moreover, there is also P2P support, which makes this VPN suitable for torrenting.

Free VPN Atlas: Cons

The data limit at Atlas VPN is very low, you only get 5 GB free per month. Atlas VPN offers 3 free server locations: The Netherlands, New York, and Los Angeles. That’s pretty low compared to the other services on this list.

Conclusion

Atlas VPN is a VPN that does what it should without too many bells and whistles. A great free VPN for light internet use, but with 5GB per month you shouldn’t be doing too many crazy things.

5. ZoogVPN

Last on the list is ZoogVPN, but that doesn’t mean ZoogVPN is a bad option. There are hundreds of free VPN services, a place on this list would mean something.

ZoogVPN: the benefits

ZoogVPN has a data limit of 10 GB per month, which is indeed not much, but you can increase it to a maximum of 50 GB per month by introducing paid customers. With the free version, you have the choice between two security protocols: IKEv2 and OpenVPN. The paid version also offers WireGuard.

The VPN is available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux. ZoogVPN even works on Android TV, FireTV, and Apple TV.

ZoogVPN: the disadvantages

ZoogVPN’s biggest downside is that they (along with the free version) use 128-bit encryption. This means that ZoogVPN is less secure than its competitors, as other free VPN services offer 256-bit AES encryption. Also, you can only use the free version on 1 device at a time.

Conclusion

The free version of ZoogVPN is a perfect option if you plan to use a VPN occasionally on Apple TV or FireTV, for example. Keep in mind the data limit of 10 GB per month.