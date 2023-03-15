Thailand has been searching since Friday for a missing cylinder of radioactive material. The object disappeared from a coal-fired power station.

It is a steel cylinder with a length of 30 centimeters and a diameter of 13 centimeters. The authorities warn of the health risks associated with direct exposure to the radioactive substance contained in the bottle: cesium-137. It is not known how much cesium-137 the object contains.

The cylinder was part of a device that measures steam pressure in a coal-fired power plant. But last Friday, he was nowhere to be found during a routine check.

The owner of the exchange believes that the cylinder has come loose from the wall in the previous days. Investigations of the radiation level show that the cylinder is no longer at the site of the power station.

The governor of Prachinburi province, east of the capital Bangkok, has asked residents to join in the search. The governor points out that the radioactive material is in a closed and protective container. Someone’s health is in danger if they open the cylinder.

The incident is reminiscent of a large-scale search for a tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia. He was found earlier this year after a two-week search.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”