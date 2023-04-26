A new generation is coming to Oranje O15. The young Lionesses will face Belgium twice in May. KNVB coach Maria van Kortenhof has made a provisional selection of 29 players for these exhibition games in Hoogstraten and Bavel, reports women’s football news.nl.

The particularity is that two ladies from Hengevelde represent our country, Tess Doeschot and Maud Koster. Ladies of the class!

The double encounter with the southern neighbors is the first international match for Orange O15 this season. Matches against Germany and the United States are also scheduled for the KNVB’s youngest youth team in June. The final selection of 20 players for the duels with Belgium will be announced on Wednesday 3 May.

The provisional selection: