During a video call, European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned Elon Musk against a ban on Twitter in Europe if the news site does not comply with European rules. This was reported by the Financial Times (FT).

Regulators in the European Union and the United States are increasing pressure on Musk and Twitter. According to a British business newspaper, the European Commission threatened Musk on Wednesday with a ban if Twitter does not adhere to stricter content control rules. In the US, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated that Washington is reviewing the purchase of the social network, the FT reported.

Brussels’ warning came during a video call between Musk and Breton, the EU commissioner responsible for implementing digital rules, according to newspaper sources. Breton told Musk that Twitter must adhere to a set of rules that include removing an “arbitrary approach” to allowing banned users back on the platform, “actively countering misinformation” and agreeing to new legislation starting next year. A ‘comprehensive independent audit’ platform.

One of the EU’s demands is for Musk to provide clear criteria based on which users are at risk of being banned. Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account following a user poll on whether the former US president should be allowed back on the site.