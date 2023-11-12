Tensions Escalate as Jewish School in Canada Faces Gunfire – Dodo Finance

Jewish School in Montreal Struck by Gunfire for Third Time

Montreal, Canada – In a disturbing series of events, a Jewish school in Montreal was targeted by gunfire for the third time in less than a week. Located in the heart of the city, Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal experienced the latest attack, which fortunately did not result in any injuries. However, the facade of the school was damaged as bullet impact marks and shells were found at the scene.

This incident follows the discovery of a bullet hole in the front doors of two other Jewish schools in Montreal earlier in the week. Although it remains unclear whether these occurrences are related, the Jewish community in Montreal is on edge.

Adding to the growing concerns is a violent altercation that took place at Concordia University. The clash involved individuals aligned with opposing sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict and resulted in injuries and an arrest. These incidents have heightened tensions among various communities in the city.

Mayer Feig, a member of the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec, expressed his belief that the recent shootings at Jewish schools are intended to intimidate the Jewish population. This sentiment has sparked fear and anxiety within the community.

Moreover, Toronto has seen a staggering increase in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims, with numbers more than doubling within just three weeks following the initial Hamas attack on October 7th. The rise in targeted assaults has led to concerns about the safety and security of minority communities within the city.

Meanwhile, Israel reports that the Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people and over 240 hostages taken. The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in response to the attack, has raised concerns about the escalating violence. According to Palestinian health authorities, over 10,000 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict.

These distressing events highlight the urgent need for greater efforts in fostering understanding, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among different communities. Authorities are working diligently to investigate the recent shootings and ensure the safety of all citizens. The international community also plays a crucial role in addressing the root causes of these conflicts and promoting tolerance in our increasingly interconnected world.