The difficult first cliff of the Antwerp TOPdesk in the group stage ended in defeat. Vienna were too strong with 21-15.

Antwerp and Vienna are two teams that have lost their skin this season. In Antwerp, Dennis Donkor and Caspar Augustijnen were allowed to appear on the WorldTour for the first time.

They could immediately get acquainted with the level at the highest level in this sport. The Belgian quartet quickly faced a deficit: 7-2.

Quincy Diggs was the star in Vienna, but Nico Kaltenbrunner also scored easily from behind the two-point line. At Team Antwerp, too much (?) was used on long shots and these attempts were missed.

At 19-15, Bryan De Valck missed one of the two free throws then the score was immediately presented. Kaltenbrunner kicked off the decisive 21-15.