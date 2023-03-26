teacher. Dr. Elma Blom is a scientist and never thought she would ever be here

Either way, if you’re still posting your headline to give more seriousness to your statement of faith, be sure to add next time science pedagogy and that, moreover, social science is not science. Just call it science, it might cover the load a bit better. But do you also feel how the above, much like this mind-blowing Ramsey Nasr Instagram post below, is not orthodoxy, but orthopraxy? They are testimonies of faith, not addressed to “god”, but to the community which asserts itself in its common desire to be moved. But maybe, ELMA, as Prof. Dr., you might wonder why Greta Thunberg is getting an honorary doctorate in THEOLOGY. It’s good, this déhurification.

Social science is not science and everyone knows that

same energy yes

Ramsey Nasr post = Orthopraxia, addressed to the community, not to ‘god’

At least it’s fair. It’s the will to move (and entertain)

LOL