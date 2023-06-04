Taylor Fritz eliminated at Roland Garros, Casper Ruud in the fourth round | Roland Garros

Taylor Fritz had to say goodbye to Roland Garros after three rounds. Despite a good start, the ninth-seeded American lost to Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo in four sets: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Cerúndolo is number 23 in the world rankings. Holger Rune is Cerúndolo’s next opponent in Paris. The Danish tennis player, seeded sixth, won in three sets against Argentinian Genaro Alberto Olivieri.

Ruud in the fourth round

Casper Ruud reached the fourth round at the expense of China’s Zhang Zhizhen. The Norwegian, seeded fourth, won in four sets in Paris: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4. Zhang was the first Chinese tennis player since Kho Sin-Khie in 1936 to reach the round of 16 in Paris, but failed to do so. Ruud, who lost the final to the absentee Rafael Nadal last year, will face the winner of the match between Chilean Nicolas Jarry and American Marcos Giron in the fourth round.

Koolhof and Rojer with partners for the doubles quarter-finals

Wesley Koolhof and his British partner Neal Skupski qualified for the quarter-finals of the doubles at Roland Garros. The first-placed duo were too strong for Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovjesov and Mexican Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela in straight sets: 7-5 6-4. In the quarter-finals, Koolhof and Skupski will meet the winners of the match between Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, who will face Brazilian Marcelo Melo and Australian John Peers.

Jean-Julien Rojer also reached the quarter-finals of the doubles at Roland Garros with Marcelo Arévalo. Rojer and his partner from El Salvador were far too strong for Michael Venus and Jamie Murray of New Zealand and Scotland: 6-2 6-2. Rojer (41) and Arévalo (32) won the title at Roland Garros last year. For Rojer, who is no longer part of the Dutch Davis Cup team, this was his third Grand Slam title.

Matwé Middelkoop reached the third round of mixed doubles with Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia. They were too strong for Britain’s Skupski and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos: 6-2 7-6 (7).

