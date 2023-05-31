Sydney Sweeney confirms her talent in the movie ‘Reality’

By high schoolStudent Cassie In Euphoria to a cast-iron rendition of the prison-bound Reality Winner: Sydney Sweeney proves she can do it all. His role in the latest HBO film Reality was called “enchanting” by critics.

Sydney Sweeney in the HBO movie Reality

In 2009, she made her first steps in Hollywood, but with her role as Cassie in the very popular Euphoria American Sydney Sweeney really broke through. After that, she was able to add her name to countless blockbusters like The White Lotus And The Handmaid’s Taleall with scorching reviews for the actress. His latest book also promises to be controversial.

True story

The project is called Reality, an HBO film presented for the first time at the Berlin Film Festival. It tells the true story of Reality Winner, a former member of the US Air Force and translator for the National Security Agency (NSA). In 2018, Reality was sentenced to 63 months in prison for leaking state secrets. It was a high-profile lawsuit in the United States that made headlines after another. Audio recordings of this trial appear in the film along with audio from an FBI investigation into Reality, making the story even more realistic.

‘Reality, what if I said that you printed classified information? This document has made its way outside the NSA – and the most likely candidate is you,” can be heard in the conversation between the suspect and the FBI agent. This combination of real filming and excellent acting from Sweeney ensures that the film is already getting strong reviews.

An actor’s dream

The fact that Sweeney comes across so convincingly as Reality doesn’t just have to do with extensive research. The actress had the opportunity to speak to Reality Winner herself, which made the former translator’s role even easier. Against the magazine variety she previously called it “every actor’s dream”. “I had the chance to dive into her mind and find out why she made certain choices.”

Reality appeared on US HBO Max on May 29, with the rest of the world expected to follow soon.