Last year the European Championships were held in England. The English footballers then won the European title at Wembley under the guidance of national coach Sarina Wiegman. Four years earlier, Wiegman had also won the European Championship in his own country with the Netherlands. The “Lionesses” found themselves stuck in the quarter-finals as the defending champions in England.

The Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer. The Dutch footballers have qualified for this and play in the group against Portugal, Vietnam and the United States.

Along with Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands have applied for the organization of the 2027 World Cup.

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access