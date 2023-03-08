Swimmer Toussaint will train in Spain under a Canadian coach
Swimmer Kira Toussaint leaves the United States for Spain. The 28-year-old back specialist joins Canadian coach Ben Titley’s training squad in Catalonia. Toussaint left the national training center in Amsterdam last year, where she had enjoyed five successful years under current national coach Mark Faber, and moved to the United States.
“I was ready for new incentives. In fact, I was considering staying in America until the Paris Games, but I thought it was way too far from home,” Toussaint told NOS. “It wasn’t quite my place anyway.”
In recent weeks, she has been training in Spain with Titley’s group, which includes Canadian Kylie Masse. Masse won silver in the 100 meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics. Toussaint finished seventh in this Olympic final.
“We have known each other for years and we get on well,” said the Dutch record holder in the 50 and 100 backstroke. “Kylie is one of my very big competitors. I think it’s really good for me to train with her and to be able to race against her every day. In the last few weeks, I’ve been swimming a lot thanks to her. This is a big deal for me raise. I’m not old for a swimmer, but you see a lot of people younger than me in swimming. I really want to swim personal bests and I strongly believe I can do it. A PR in the Olympic final in Paris and then preferably on the podium, that would be very good.”
Toussaint became European champion in the 50 meters backstroke in 2021.
