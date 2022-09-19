Sweden’s third party leader could start forming a new government | NOW

Ulf Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s Moderate Union Party, could start forming a new government. Although this right-wing party came third in the elections, Kristersson is likely to become the Scandinavian country’s new prime minister.

Prior to the elections, the Swedish parties united into a right-wing bloc and a left-wing bloc. Although outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s left-wing Social Democrats received the most votes, the left-wing bloc failed to win a majority with 173 of 349 seats.

The right-wing bloc won a majority with 176. Among the right-wing parties, the anti-immigration and nationalist party of the Swedish Democrats emerged as the largest. Kristersson’s conservative Moderate Union party followed.

Normally, the leader of the Swedish Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, would become prime minister. But because of his extreme views, the other parties do not want to support him as the new prime minister. The Swedish Democrats will probably not enter government either, but they can influence government policy by building tolerance.

Kristersson is likely to succeed Andersson, who has indicated he will step down. The speaker of the Swedish parliament on Monday gave Kristersson the go-ahead to start forming a new government.