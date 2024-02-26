Sweden clears final hurdle in bid to join NATO after Hungary approves accession

In a historic decision, Hungary’s parliament has finally approved Sweden’s long-awaited bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). After two years of negotiations, the Nordic nation’s accession to the alliance has received overwhelming support from Hungarian lawmakers.

The approval from the Hungarian parliament was the final hurdle for Sweden’s NATO membership, paving the way for the country to strengthen its defense and security cooperation with other member states. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson recently visited Budapest to discuss these crucial matters with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As part of the deal, Hungary will acquire four Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, further solidifying the collaboration between the two nations. Sweden is set to formally join NATO after submitting its instrument of accession with the United States government.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed Sweden as the 32nd member of the alliance, following Finland’s accession last year. Both Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the growing concerns over security in the region.

Despite initial concerns from Hungary and Turkey, which delayed the approval process, both countries have since softened their stance and granted their approval for Sweden’s application. This decision further aligns Hungary with the foreign policy goals of the European bloc.

Sweden’s NATO membership comes at a critical juncture amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, with renewed Russian advances and challenges to Western support for Kyiv. The alliance’s open-door policy for new member applications underscores its commitment to collective defense and security cooperation in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.