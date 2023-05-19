The singing duo had just enjoyed a nice meal on the rooftop of One Hotel in New York when Ed suddenly sat down at the table next to them. “I thought: What is this messit’s Ed Sheeran,” Suzan said. “I thought I’d stay pretty calm in such a case, but I really had to take a break after we left because I was a little panicked.”

The British singer sat with his wife and producer and Suzan and Freek could hear everything that was being said. “They said they had a very busy week promoting the new record,” Freek said. Because it looked like a quiet dinner, the Achterhoekers decided not to ask for a photo. “We know how it goes, if someone takes a picture, the whole terrace will follow,” Freek explains.

Still, the duo thought there was nothing they could do either, so Freek had to say something to Ed from Suzan, they say. “We walked past and I said, ‘Congratulations on the new album and the beautiful documentary,’ because I had just seen it on the plane before,” Freek says. He also told the superstar that they find him super inspiring. It wasn’t a long conversation. “After saying that, we immediately thought: and stir again before it gets uncomfortable,” Freek explains. “And then he gave us a hand and we haven’t washed him since,” jokes Suzan.

The duo played their new single on the radio for the first time More rain says, calls meeting Ed the perfect ending to a great vacation.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”