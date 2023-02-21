Strong criticism of FIFA after the awarding of the World Cup to clubs in Saudi Arabia: “Does not take into account its own policy on human rights” | sport

The world football association that FIFA has with the allocation of the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia showing once again that he disdains even his own human rights policy. This is what Amnesty International affirms after the announcement of the holding of the tournament from December 12 to 22 in the country where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reigns with an iron fist.

“FIFA has once again ignored the horrendous human rights balance of a Gulf state,” said Stephen Cockburn on behalf of the human rights organization, which had previously spoken strongly against the World Cup in Qatar.

“In doing so, the union is also ignoring its own human rights policy and complicit in a blatant form of sportwashing.” With the so-called sportswashing, a regime uses the organization of a major sports tournament to restore its image.

Saudi Arabia is widely criticized around the world for ignoring human rights. Amnesty states, among other things, that freedom of expression is severely restricted, that executions and corporal punishment are regularly practiced and that women have far fewer rights than men. Saudi Arabia is also in the race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup for national teams.

FIFA invests in relations with Saudi Arabia

Moreover, earlier this month it became clear that FIFA had signed a sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi. Saudi Arabia’s tourism arm is the main sponsor of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia later this year. The organizing countries, Australia and New Zealand, were not heard. The criticism of FIFA was therefore not tender.

